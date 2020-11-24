IWG’s (IWGFF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IWGFF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC began coverage on IWG in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on IWG in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IWG presently has an average rating of Buy.

IWGFF opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77. IWG has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

