Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JNJ. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $143.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.54. The company has a market cap of $378.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

