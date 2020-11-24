Johnson Matthey’s (JMPLY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Johnson Matthey to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $81.83.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

