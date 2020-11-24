JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut KOSÉ from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised KOSÉ from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KOSÉ has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:KSRYY opened at $30.29 on Friday. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

