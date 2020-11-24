JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) from GBX 446 ($5.83) to GBX 573 ($7.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 490 ($6.40).

Get Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) alerts:

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) stock opened at GBX 504.60 ($6.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 538.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 524.99. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.