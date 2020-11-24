JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTUAY. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $117.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.17. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

