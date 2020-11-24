Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Shares Gap Down to $9.49

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $8.41. Kaixin Auto shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 74,144 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kaixin Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.
Kaixin Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:KXIN)
Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.
