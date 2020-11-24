Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Kaspien stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 341.14% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.90% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Rays through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

