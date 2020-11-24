Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Lifted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

KMB stock opened at $139.22 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

