Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,290,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 798.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 2,871,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after buying an additional 2,669,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

