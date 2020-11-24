Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 250 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 222 ($2.90) to GBX 271 ($3.54) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 261.78 ($3.42).

Get Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) alerts:

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) stock opened at GBX 283.10 ($3.70) on Friday. Kingfisher plc has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.20 ($4.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 300.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.