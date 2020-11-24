Kingfisher’s (KGFHY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

