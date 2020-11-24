Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KLPEF. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Klépierre presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Klépierre alerts:

KLPEF opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.