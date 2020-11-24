Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT Raised to $40.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.15. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,840,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,396.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 622,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 502,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

