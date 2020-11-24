L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.14.

LB opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $40.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 25.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

