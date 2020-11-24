L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $49.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of L Brands to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.14.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of L Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.