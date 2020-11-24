L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $25.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.14.

LB stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in L Brands by 268.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

