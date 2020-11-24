La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of LZB opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.20.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 12.96%.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,954,589.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,858.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

