Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGORF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC cut their price target on Largo Resources from $2.20 to $1.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Largo Resources stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

