Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $338.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

