Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Leju updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of LEJU stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.44. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEJU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

