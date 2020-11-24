Lite Access Technologies Inc. (LTE.V) (CVE:LTE) Shares Gap Down to $0.51

Shares of Lite Access Technologies Inc. (LTE.V) (CVE:LTE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.32. Lite Access Technologies Inc. (LTE.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,258,464 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $35.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66.

About Lite Access Technologies Inc. (LTE.V) (CVE:LTE)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro ducts and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Product and Fibre Optic Installation. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services that are used in various communication networks.

