Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW) Shares Gap Up to $13.60

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $16.75. Longview Acquisition shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 148,549 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,455,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Longview Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $321,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

