Loop Capital Boosts Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target to $20.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caleres currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.91. Caleres has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $467.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Caleres by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Caleres by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

