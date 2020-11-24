Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 24,438 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.22% of Seagen worth $75,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 31,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $567,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,888 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,584. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

