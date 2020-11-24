Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,249,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $64,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in AT&T by 13.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,520,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after acquiring an additional 178,466 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 13.1% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 197,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $1,214,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

T stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 597,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,492,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

