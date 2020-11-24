Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,755 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $64,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,067. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

