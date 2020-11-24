Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $256.23 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,661,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $256,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $3.32 on Tuesday, hitting $121.19. The company had a trading volume of 441,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,332. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $359.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

