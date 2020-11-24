Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $74.60 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 607,126 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.48% of FirstEnergy worth $74,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 149,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.