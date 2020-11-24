Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 589,500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $63,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,176,000 after acquiring an additional 330,866 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.58. 455,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,023,698. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.