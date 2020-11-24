Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.21% of MSCI worth $62,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $883,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at $98,443,373.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,100,075. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,480. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $437.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.