Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 13,808 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $86,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

CMI traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $234.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,073. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.45 and a 200-day moving average of $196.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

