Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 316,061 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,061 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Spotify Technology worth $82,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,190 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,029,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,862,000 after acquiring an additional 176,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 718,914 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.04.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.86 and its 200 day moving average is $240.25. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $299.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

