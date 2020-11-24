Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 4,346 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Avalara worth $71,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,901,000 after acquiring an additional 159,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marion R. Foote sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,900,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $3,579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,012 shares of company stock worth $29,156,127. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

AVLR traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.78. 5,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,736. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $175.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

