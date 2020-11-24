Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a sell rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.56. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Macy’s by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 419.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Macy’s by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,108 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,022,000 after buying an additional 1,186,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 958,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

