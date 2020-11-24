Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$2.85 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.85 price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. Marathon Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 19.48 and a quick ratio of 19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.10.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

