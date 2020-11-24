Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.50. Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 40,239 shares traded.

MMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $913.17 million and a PE ratio of 108.33.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

