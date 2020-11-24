Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.50. Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 40,239 shares changing hands.

MMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial upped their price target on Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.17 million and a P/E ratio of 108.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.37.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.