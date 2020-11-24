Maxim Group Increases Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $121.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $87.18. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.