Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.19. Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 18,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $766,000.00 and a PE ratio of -10.56.

Get Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) alerts:

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa and South America. It explores for gold and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa Project that covers an area of 13,200 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.