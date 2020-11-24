Morgan Stanley Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $6.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 546,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 334.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 96,630 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macy’s by 77.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 958,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

