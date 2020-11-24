Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,584 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.95. 523,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,023,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $60.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

