Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLPEY. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

