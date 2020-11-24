MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.80

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 54577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Mine Operations LLC, doing business as MP Materials, owns and operates Mountain Pass, which is a rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company engages in the mining and processing of rare earth concentrates, including Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, Lanthanum and cerium oxides, and carbonates.

