Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) Price Target Increased to GBX 575 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th.

LON WINE opened at GBX 499.98 ($6.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25. Naked Wines plc has a twelve month low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 547.57 ($7.15). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 460.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 429.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

In other news, insider Nicholas Devlin purchased 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £8,911.70 ($11,643.19). Insiders have acquired 18,823 shares of company stock worth $8,462,705 in the last ninety days.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

