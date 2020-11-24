Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lifted to “Outperform” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning. Loop Capital currently has $143.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.54.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 238,802 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,673,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

