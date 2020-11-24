National Bank Financial Boosts Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$57.00

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.90.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$50.40 on Friday. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion and a PE ratio of 29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.37.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.2400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.16%.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total value of C$457,129.98. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$240,339.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

