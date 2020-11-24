Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Down 13.2% in October

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 76,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Natural Gas Services Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

