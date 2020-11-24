New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Argus raised New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.09.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 918.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 1,327,092 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 17.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: Black Swan

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.