Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have C$50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$60.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSB. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$52.39.

Get Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) alerts:

TSE OSB opened at C$48.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. Norbord Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.04%.

About Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.